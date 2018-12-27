Nanoleaf is offering 25% off a selection of Nanoleaf Lighting Kits and Accessories. Stack coupon code TECHSOURCE15 to score another 15% off. Shipping starts at $7, but it varies a bit by what you decide to order.

For example, you can get the Nanoleaf Light Panels Rhythm Edition for $146.62 after code. Normally they cost over $200. This kit transforms your favorite songs into dancing symphonies and adds unique ambience to any space. It syncs up with Razer Chroma gear for additional immersion, too.

There's a wide array of items to choose from, so be sure too check out the full sale before it expires.

See at Nanoleaf

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.