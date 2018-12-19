Right now, Amazon is offering the Motiv Ring Fitness, Sleep, and Heart Rate Tracker for $159.99. That's 20% off the usual $200 price tag. Today's deal is a historic low price.

Note that initially, you'll receive a sizing set. You'll use it to find your perfect fit and customize the look. Color options include grey, rose gold, and black. Once you know what size and color is best for you, you'll let the company know, and they'll ship it to you. You'll get your ring in two days.

This durable, lightweight ring is waterproof to 165 feet, has a battery life and onboard memory that spans three days, and charges in just a couple hours. The free Motiv app for iOS and Android displays your personalized activity, sleep, and resting heart rate in an intuitive newsfeed-style interface. Just tap each card to see more details. The Motiv can also provide two-factor authentication to help keep you secure, whether while online shopping or checking your email.

For more details and an in-depth review, head to Android Central.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.