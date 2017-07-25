Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with another one-day promotion you won't want to miss!

The folks at Daily Steals are getting in the holiday spirit early this year by running a Christmas in July sale. This one-day promotion brings discounts to phones, accessories, computers, and more! Best Buy just ran deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday in July, and now we are already at Christmas. There are a bunch of gadgets available to browse at great prices.