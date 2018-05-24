The Das Keyboard Model S Professional mechanical keyboard for Mac is down to $99 on Amazon, which is its lowest price ever. It has been selling around $120 for the last several months but has also gone as high as $150.

The Model S uses Cherry MX Blue German-engineered mechanical key switches. It has laser-etched key cap inscriptions that will not fade. The media keys are etched in blue and allow you to control the video you're watching or music you're listening to. The side of the keyboard has a two-port USB hub that lets you connect a mouse or charge a device. It has five-key rollover so it will not forget keys when you're typing really fast (like when playing games). Designed specifically for Mac users, this keyboard has "command" and "control" key layouts as well as shortcuts to other Mac functions. Das Keyboard has 4.2 stars based on 1,271 reviews.

