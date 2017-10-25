Better to have one and not need it than need one and not have it.

Is this deal for me?

This DBPower 12V DC air compressor pump is down to $24.74 with coupon code ISS2YANH on Amazon. Without the code, it sells for $33, which has been its normal street price since August.

Features include:

Inflates a standard mid-sized car tire from 0~35 PSI in only 4.8 minutes, which is much faster than other air compressors in the market. The max pressure of the tire inflator can reach up to 150 PSI. It makes inflating low and flat tires in emergency easier and more convenient

The tire inflator will automatically switch off once the pre-set pressure has been achieved, which makes sure your tires safely inflated and never over inflates.

Once turned on, the bright LCD display is lighted, which is convenient for night vision. Pressure Gauge Display of the air compressor: PSI/BAR/KPA. The figures will also be easy to read when exposed under the sun with the digital display screen

Easy access to almost all types of tires: car, bike, motorcycle, RV, SUV, ATV and also sports equipment and inflatables. Since we have included three additional nozzles and adapters in the package to make the compressor versatile and more widely-used

The air compressor has 4.6 stars based on 160 user reviews.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - This is the lowest price we've seen on this air compressor.

- This is the lowest price we've seen on this air compressor. Things to know before you buy! - Worried about not having the right tools to fix your bike? This air compressor definitely helps, but you could also get this starter tool kit from Pedro's for all common bike problems.

See at Amazon

Happy thrifting!