iTunes is giving theatergoers a reason to stay in this weekend with a sale on digital 4K UHD films, including some recent releases like The Dark Tower and Mission Impossible 5. Many of these movies regularly sell for up to $15 when not discounted. Instead of spending $20 on popcorn and soda at the theater, you could grab three of these movies and pick up some popcorn and soda from the grocery store with what's left over.

Among the other films on sale are:

iTunes also has a selection of 4K films on sale for $10 each for a limited time, including options like Wonder and Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.