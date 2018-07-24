For a limited time, iTunes has a few great offers to help you bolster your collection of digital films, including a variety of 10-film bundles for $20 each. That's an insane price considering most digital films are priced at $10 and up when not on sale; this deal brings them down to just $2 apiece. Additional films from the past 50 years are also on sale for $5 each, such as School of Rock and The Terminator.
The 10-film bundles include:
2000s
- Action – Hancock, Black Hawk Down, Resident Evil...
- Comedy - Superbad, Hitch, The Holiday...
- Iconic Comedies – School of Rock, Anchorman, Mean Girls...
- Iconic Classics - American Psycho, Crash, Lord of War...
- Must-Own Action - I Robot, The Transporter, Hitman...
- Must-Own Comedy - Napoleon Dynamite, Dude Where's My Car?, Borat...
- Must-Own Drama - Cast Away, Slumdog Millionaire, Garden State...
- Romance - Hitch, Maid in Manhattan, The Wedding Planner...
90s
- Best of the 90s - Fight Club, Speed, There's Something About Mary...
- Classics – Men in Black, Sleepless in Seattle, Boyz N the Hood...
- Iconic Classics - Clerks, Good Will Hunting, Basic Instinct...
- Iconic Collection - Wayne's World, The Truman Show, Clueless...
80s
- Best of the 80s - Commando, The Fly, Wall Street...
- Classics - The Karate Kid, Ghostbusters, Fright Night...
- Iconic Classics – Footloose, Pretty in Pink, Ferris Bueller's Day Off...
- Iconic Collection - Dirty Dancing, Endless Love, Evil Dead 2...
70s
- Classics Collection - Taxi Driver, Shampoo, Midnight Express...
- Iconic Collection – Grease, Paper Moon, Bad News Bears...
If you're not looking to purchase the full bundle, many of these films are available for $5 each (among some others). If you're interested, check out these other sales on films from the 2000s, 90s, 80s, and 70s.