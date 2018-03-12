Almost 300 digital Marvel graphic novel collections are on sale at Amazon for just $0.99 each. Most of these volumes were previously priced at $10.99, though some were a few dollars higher or lower. These collections include multiple issues to illustrate the backstory and beyond of various Marvel heroes and villains. To read these comics, you'll need either the Kindle app or Comixology app which can be downloaded onto your computer, smartphone or tablet.

If you just can't wait for Black Panther 2, kick back and catch up with Wakanda's hero tonight. If hearing that Defenders Season 2 on Netflix might not happen bums you out, pick up the beginning of the team's comic series to ease the pain. The Marvel Firsts: The 1970s is a really nice collection too with more issues included than most of the volumes in this sale.