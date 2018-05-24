DIRECTV NOW is offering new customers a free Apple TV 4K when they prepay for three months of service, which is perfect because the company just recently added a cloud-based DVR service to the iOS app. Now not only will you be able to stream your favorite shows, you can record 20 hours of them and save them to watch later for up to 30 days.

If you already have an Apple TV 4K or just want to use the service on a different iOS device, DIRECTV NOW has you covered with three months of service for $30. Normally, the base plan costs $35 a month, but when you enter coupon code YESNOW3 during checkout you can save $25 a month for the first three months.

DIRECTV NOW is also offering a Roku Streaming Stick when you prepay for one month of service. The DVR service isn't available on Roku just yet, so you could get an Amazon Fire TV instead since the company recently added recording to both Amazon and Android apps.

It's important to note that after the first three months, DIRECTV NOW will bill you the full $35 plan cost for each month that you continue the service. Getting signed up for the service is extremely easy, and should only take a few minutes of your time. If you decide that it doesn't meet your needs or you just don't want to continue the service, it's super simple to cancel your account as well.

Sign up for DIRECTV NOW