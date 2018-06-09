While supplies last, Paypal's official eBay store is offering the $100 iTunes gift card on sale for only $85. This $15 discount isn't too uncommon to see, but it never stays around for long. This gift card will be emailed to you within a few hours after purchase.

Grabbing a discount on an iTunes gift card doesn't just let you save on apps and digital music or movies. You can also be billed for subscription services like Netflix or Spotify through iTunes, and any iTunes gift cards you have can be applied to those subscriptions. If you have a favorite game on your mobile device which gets you to spend on microtransactions, these savings can be passed along to those purchases too.