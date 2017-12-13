A variety of Shure microphones are on sale at Amazon currently, including the MV88 iOS Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone which is down to $129 from its regular price of $150. It's also at its lowest price ever.

The compact M88 iOS condenser mic is a great option for home or on-the-go recordings as it can be directly plugged into iOS devices such as the iPhone X or iPad Pro to capture high quality audio. Whether you want to record a class presentation, a live concert, a podcast or anything else, this microphone is an amazing little piece to capture a wide range of sound.

This mic has five preset modes and automatically adjusts EQ, compression and limiting for optimal sound quality. You can even access the free ShurePlus MOTIV app to gain more control over its settings and audio output.

Most of the other Shure products on sale today also feature iOS compatibility.

MV5 Digital Condenser Microphone (Gray or Black) + USB & Lightning Cable - $79 (was $99)

(was $99) MV51 Digital Large-Diaphragm Condenser Microphone + USB & Lightning Cable - $149 (was $199)

(was $199) MVi Digital Audio Interface + USB & Lightning Cable - $79 (was $117)

(was $117) MVL Omnidirectional Condenser Lavalier Microphone + Accessories - $59 (was $69)

