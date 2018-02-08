Get the AncestryDNA genetic testing kit for just $69 today on Amazon. We haven't seen a deal on AncestryDNA's testing kit since Cyber Monday. It used to sell for as much as $100 but ever since the holiday shopping season it has settled for a price around $80. Either way, this is a good deal that brings it down a peg.

This genetic testing kit uses your saliva to collect and analyze your DNA. After you send in your sample, the AncestryDNA people will analyze it and uncover your ethnic mix. It's based on a DNA network that is six million strong and growing and covers more than 165 regions worldwide. This is one of the more popular testing kits out there and has 3.9 stars based on 2,454 user reviews on Amazon.

