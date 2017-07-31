Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with the most affordable way to get into the Philips Hue ecosystem!

We've seen a lot of Philips Hue deals lately, and they've all been quite popular. The folks at Daily Steals are getting in on the fun now, and are offering a refurbished 2nd-gen Starter Kit (white) for just $44.99 when you use the coupon code THRFTRHUE5. This is a $5 discount from the everyday Daily Steals price, and makes it $10 less than buying one at eBay. Brand new versions of this Starter Kit are selling for $64.99 at Amazon currently.

This kit comes with the Philips Hue Bridge and two A19 White LED Bulbs.

Enhance your home with soft white lighting, controlled remotely wherever you are. Set timers and light schedules, automating your lights to make it seem like someone is home even when you are away.

With everything you need to get started, this easy-to-use kit comes with two A19 LED smart bulbs, able to fit standard table lamps and the Philips Hue Bridge that can control up to 50 lights.

Install the LED lights as you would install ordinary bulbs. They are pre-paired with the Hue Bridge, which allows you to control smart-bulb-equipped lamps and overhead lights via the Philips Hue App.

Easily expand your lighting system with accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor. Pair it for automation with your existing Nest or SmartThings system.

With voice control for Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant, each kit includes two dimmable soft white A19 bulbs, a Hue Bridge, ethernet cable, power adapter, manual

If you're picking up the Starter Kit, you'll also want to grab yourself a discounted Hue Motion Sensor for its new low price of just $22. Daily Steals is offering a 90-day warranty on the refurbished kit, and also has a 30-day return policy.

