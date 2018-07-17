Amazon has an 8-pack of Sugru moldable glue on sale for $15.97 thanks to the automatic $4 discount that's applied at checkout. The deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members; click here for a free 30-day trial if you need one. This normally sells for $22 and hasn't sold for cheaper than this since last year.

Sugru is a self-setting rubber which can form to the shape of your choosing to repair, modify or add onto another object. When you first remove Sugru from its package, it has the consistency of Play-Doh allowing you to mold it into whatever you wish. After 30 minutes of being out of the package and up to around 24 hours afterward, the Sugru will harden and stay in the shape you formed permanently.

Many people use Sugru to accomplish simple tasks such as covering up exposed wiring of cables or re-attaching tiny pieces to broken household items, but really there are countless ways to use this product if you put your mind to the task. The restrictions of this product are slim, and Sugru will even stay firm in wet places like your shower and laundry machine making it applicable in every room of your house.

Check out this article about all the things you can do with Sugru.

