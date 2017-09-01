Don't worry about the lack of headphone jack on your next phone thanks to this great deal from our friends at Thrifter!

Right now you can pick up Anker's popular SoundBuds Slim Bluetooth headphones for just $19.99, a savings of $6 from the regular list price. Bluetooth headphones continue to become more of a necessity as manufacturers remove headphone jacks from more and more phones, but not everyone has hundreds of dollars laying around to spend on a pair.

While they may not sound like a pair of JayBird or Bose headphones, the quality and performance of these is actually quite impressive. With over 2,000 Amazon reviews, the headphones maintain a 4-star rating.