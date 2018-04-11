The Dyson Small Ball Multi-Floor Upright Vacuum is down to $199.99 on Amazon. This is Amazon price-matching Home Depot's Special Buy of the Day. The next best price at another retailer is $300 at Walmart. Some places sell it as high as $400.

This is a corded vacuum. It works on multiple surfaces including carpet and hard wood. It weighs 12.15 pounds and has a retractable handle that makes it easy to store. The cleaner head will adjust to the surface it's on to provide the best possible suction power. The radial cyclones increase airflow to lift up fine dust, and the carbon fiber filaments remove it. The cord, wand, and hose extend up to 42 inches. It is backed up by a five year warranty.

See on Amazon