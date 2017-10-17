Good things come in small packages.

Is this deal for me?

The EasyAcc Mini portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $12.79 with code X2J7ATBC on Amazon. It has regularly sold at $16 for the last several months and has only dropped below $14 once before.

This code also works on the Red and Blue versions but only brings the total down to $13.59 since they regularly sell at $17.

It's a safe bet you aren't going to find a speaker that produces all this sound and yet costs less than $20.

Features include:

Small, stylish, compact, and extremely portable; fits easily into your bag or pocket so you can use it on the go.

Equipped with a 3.5mm audio cable for non-Bluetooth devices (just insert the Micro USB end into the speaker); compatible with all touch screen tablets,smartphones, laptops, iPads, iPhones, and iPods with Bluetooth built-in.

Cylindrical microphonedesign can reduce background noise during voice calls (speakerphone must be within 20cm).

Built-in rechargeable lithium battery offers 4-5 hours of playtime and is charged via Micro USB Cable(charging cable included).

This speaker supports microSD cards, so if you want to play a collection of your own digital music, you should invest in one.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen, and this speaker is a lot more powerful than it looks.

Things to know before you buy! - This is an older model in the EasyAcc Mini lineup. The more recent Mini 2 is $25, though.

