If you're looking to add some extra smarts to your home and save a little money over the long-term, a smart thermostat is a great place to start. Luckily, the Ecobee3, iMore's pick for the best smart thermostat, is currently on sale for just $169.99 at Amazon. Back in April we reported on the Ecobee3 dropping down to $186 and it has stayed at that price for the most part ever since. This new price is its best ever, and almost $80 better than the newest model, the Ecobee4.

With the Ecobee3, you can potentially save big on your energy bills throughout the year. The thermostat is able to sense when anyone is home and can adjust the temperature accordingly, keeping you comfortable while you're around, and saving energy while no one is in the house. The Ecobee3 also keeps an eye on the weather outside and thousands of other data points to make sure you're always comfortable. Add in HomeKit integration and the Ecobee3 is a pretty compelling deal.

If you're up for adding a smart thermostat to your home, you can snag the Ecobee3 and take advantage of this discount at Amazon now.

