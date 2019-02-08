Smart thermostats are awesome and you really should have one in your home now that it's 2019. This Alexa-enabled ecobee4 is one of the best on the market currently. Right now you can pick one up for just $204 at Newegg thanks to a reduced $219 price and a further $15 off when you use coupon 25DFTD26 at checkout. The ecobee4 rarely goes on sale and has only dropped below $200 around the holiday shopping season. Considering it regularly sells for $249 at Amazon, this is a pretty great deal and probably the best price we'll see this time of year.

This thermostat is easy to install and even easier to use. You can control it with just your voice or through the free ecobee iOS and Android app, and the included room sensor helps keep an even temperature. You can add more sensors to different rooms in your house for a consistent climate throughout your home. If you're looking to save a few bucks while keeping your house cool or hot, this is a perfect way to do it. You'll also save some money on your annual heating and cooling bills, meaning the thermostat will end up paying for itself. Be sure to grab one now, before you miss out on the savings.

Depending on where you live, you may qualify for some additional rebates, making this an even smarter investment.

See at Newegg

