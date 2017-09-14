B&H has a 2-pack of the eero Home Wi-Fi system for $179.95. This is part of the DealZone, which means the price will not survive the day. The next best price anywhere is at Best Buy for $270.

Considering one eero by itself sells for $180 usually, this deal is basically giving you a second for nothing.

The eero is a mesh networking system, which seem to be all the rage these days. It's a great system if you live in a large house, especially when your router is inevitably in the worst possible place and you can't get coverage everywhere. Just think about all the times you've tried to use your Wi-Fi in the garage or the kitchen or the bathroom and shook your phone in frustration. You might need one of these.

This package comes with two of the first generation eeros. Each one can connect through an Ethernet port or a USB port. If you can use these, the benefits are worth it. In this tiny package you can hold in your hand, the eero manages to squeeze in dual-band Wi-Fi and five antennas. It makes your Wi-Fi network stronger and faster, and with two devices running throughout your home you'll probably never moan about your crappy Wi-Fi ever again.

Never set up a mesh networking system like this? Android Central breaks down how easy the eero is to use and what you'll need to do it.

Once you've got your Wi-Fi setup to your satisfaction, it's time to add a few voice-controlled Echo Dots to the network. Use that stronger Wi-Fi to turn your home into a Smart home.

