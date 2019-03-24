The Elac Uni-fi UB5 Bookshelf Speakers are down to $279.95 on Amazon. We saw these speakers drop as low as $350 around Black Friday and even down to $316 in December. Today's deal is an all-new low and an amazing discount considering the UB5 normally sell for around $500.

The UB5 are amazing speakers for the price. Digital Trends said these speakers "deliver impeccably great sound at an impressively low price" and CNET's 4.5 stars plus an Editor's Choice added the Uni-fi UB5 "is one of the best speakers we've seen in the last few years."

The UB5 have a 3-way design for accurate sound with custom designed concentric drivers for improved performance over competing configurations. They use dedicated 5.25-inch aluminum woofers for powerful bass and a crossover design combined with a braced cabinet. Users give them 4.6 stars based on 148 reviews.

