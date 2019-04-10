You may be familiar with Elago's W3 or W4 Apple Watch stands — these retro-looking accessories were designed to model vintage Apple computers — but the latest addition to its lineup is modeled after another favorite from a few decades ago: the Nintendo Game Boy. Regularly priced at $14.99, Amazon is offering the W5 stand in light grey for only $11.99 currently. Today's price is a historic best.

This fun, nostalgic home accessory makes the perfect place to store your Apple Watch. It's compatible with all versions and even works with Nightstand Mode. Get in on the best price in history while you still can!

The W5 Stand is compatible with all series of the Apple Watch and all sizes, plus it works with the Apple Watch Nightstand Mode. Using this stand consistently can help you ensure you always know where your watch is when you're not wearing it, and there's even a cutout for your Apple Watch inductive charger. You may want to pick up a second charger if you want to have one to use with this stand permanently, as one is not included with its purchase.

Made from scratch-free silicone, this stand won't scuff up your watch and also keeps it from sliding around while on a desk or another surface. A one-year warranty is included too.

