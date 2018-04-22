Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Desk Converter for $139.31, which is the steepest price drop ever for this item. It beats the previous low price by almost $1 and the average selling price by $26.

This has only received a couple dozen customer reviews, but the average rating of 4.1 stars is still positive.

Put this product in your home office to instantly convert a flat work surface into a sit-stand desk. It sits 2 inches above the desktop at the lowest position and can be raised 20 inches for when you feel like standing. It's easy to use and has a 20-pound weight capacity for your laptop, monitor, keyboard, coffee...whatever you need to get through the work day. Your purchase is backed by a one-year limited warranty.

Keep the office upgrade party going by tacking on this AmazonBasics Anti-Fatigue Mat.

