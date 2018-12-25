Merry Christmas! Vudu is celebrating the big day by offering a free rental of the hilarious film Elf in Digital HD, starring Will Ferrell, when you enter promo code NICELIST at the following link. This deal saves you $4 off the rental's regular price, and it might even score you a few moments of quiet time if you've currently got kids running and screaming around your home. This is a one-day deal with limited digital copies available (who would have thought?), so make sure to get yours early!

Once the code is redeemed, you'll have 30 days to begin watching the movie; after it's been started, you'll have 48 hours to finish watching the film before it disappears from your account

If you're not already a Vudu user, it's super easy to sign up and start collecting digital films and TV shows. We see so many deals on digital content these days that it's become the best way to score a deal on movies and shows you want to see. Plus, Vudu is compatible with Movies Anywhere which will consolidate your digital movies across various libraries like iTunes and Google Play, so you can view (most of) your movies on all of those sites, no matter which one they were purchased on.

You'll be able to watch your film through your computer's internet browser at Vudu's website or you could download the Vudu app to watch it, which is available on tons of devices from gaming consoles to smart TVs to the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Roku Streaming Devices.

