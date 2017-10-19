Time to get organized!

Is this deal for me?

The Emarth 4-pack cable management sleeve is down to $10.94 with code ISZ8L4YN on Amazon. This is $15 without the code, which has been its regular street price since July.

What separates this from other cable management systems, like this one from Monoprice, are the multiple entry and exit holes that allow you create a sort of do-it-yourself entry point where ever you need it.

Features include:

This cable management is made of thick high density neoprene. Zip-up design makes it easier to manage the cluttered cable tube. Ten piece cable ties can be used to tie up computer cables, TV cords, etc

Every cable wire organizer has one buckle at both ends. Join multiple sleeves together to extend their length. Its suitable for all cable bundling solutions in your home/office

Multiple entry/exit holes enable cables to entry/exit. The hole can be cut with scissors to fit or just create DIY holes to allow a breakout where required

The desk cable management is 19.7-inches long and 3.7-inches wide and comes in four packs. Capable of bundling multiple cables without tearing while protecting cords from foot traffic & chewing pets

You will get four piece cables management sleeves & 10 piece cable ties

The sleeve comes with a one-year warranty.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - This is a really low price on this cable management system, and it'll help make your office look a little nicer.

