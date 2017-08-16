The Thrifter crew is back with another sweet giveaway for you. Be sure to enter now!

Everyone loves having a bunch of extra gadgets and accessories to go with their favorite phone, but not everyone loves paying for it. Our friends at Thrifter have partnered up with the awesome folks at Nomad to bring you, the best deals community out there, a chance to win one of two prize packages. There is one bundle for the Apple-loving folks out there, and one for the Android users, with some truly great products in each of them.