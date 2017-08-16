The Thrifter crew is back with another sweet giveaway for you. Be sure to enter now!
Everyone loves having a bunch of extra gadgets and accessories to go with their favorite phone, but not everyone loves paying for it. Our friends at Thrifter have partnered up with the awesome folks at Nomad to bring you, the best deals community out there, a chance to win one of two prize packages. There is one bundle for the Apple-loving folks out there, and one for the Android users, with some truly great products in each of them.
Leveraging the wild success of its initial Indiegogo campaign, Nomad has remained in the spotlight by continually pushing out some of the most innovative and well-designed tech accessories on the market.
Here's a breakdown of what you'll find in each of the prize packages.
Apple Bundle:
- Sport Strap - $49.95 Value
- Pod - $29.95 Value
- Battery Cable (Lightning) - $49.95 Value
- NomadPlus - $19.95 Value
General Tech (Android) Bundle:
- USB Charging Hub - $49.95 Value
- PowerPack - $119.95 Value
- Carabiner - Micro USB - $19.95 Value
- Universal Cable - $34.95 Value
Entering to win these prizes is as simple as following us on Twitter, visiting our Facebook page, and subscribing to our Newsletter.
Enter now to win one of two prize packages from Nomad Goods!
