Let us break down what a steal this is. The best deal that Thrifter has ever seen for the Ring Video Doorbell Pro was $185. Typically it sells for $240. On Black Friday, at multiple retailers, it's going to be on sale for $200. The non-pro version is a great deal at $100, so getting the better model at that price is killer. ModernDad called it the best $200 you could spend on your home .

What exactly is a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, you ask?

With this doorbell, you can see, hear, and speak to anyone at your door using your smartphone, tablet, or computer. It has a built-in wide-angle lens, microphone, and speaker. No more wondering who is at your door - just use your free Ring app and you'll be able to see them. It connects to your existing doorbell connection and home Wi-Fi network, and you can use it with Alexa devices as well. This is the most advanced model that Ring makes. Thanks to the motion detection and infrared vision, you'll even be able to see if someone nefarious comes along. It features four interchangeable faceplates to match your home decor, and your purchase is protected for life.

It's got 4 out of 5 stars based on over 9,000 customer reviews and it's the #1 bestselling doorbell kit on Amazon.

Team Thrifter has been planning this for weeks. There is a limited quantity available for this promotion. Thrifter knows that this deal will be popular, and they would like for dedicated readers to be able to purchase it. In an effort to prevent eBay scalpers and drive-by sales from depleting stock in the blink of an eye, Thrifter decided the fairest way to distribute the doorbuster is to do it lottery-style.

Fill in the widget below if you're interested in getting in on this deal. You can enter now! It will stop accepting entries at the end of the day on Thursday, November 16th. The morning of Friday the 17th, Thrifter will randomly draw a selection of people. If your name is drawn, you'll receive an email from them with a unique coupon code. Head to this listing at B&H Photo to redeem your promo code. After you receive your email, you'll have until the end of the day on Friday, November 17th to use your coupon; if it isn't used, it will be voided and a new winner will be drawn for your spot! That means if you aren't part of the first batch of names drawn, you'll be placed on a waitlist. Thrifter will randomly draw names from the waitlist as needed and notify winners via email until the supply is depleted.

Getting your name into the pool is super simple. Since this is such a hot deal and the demand will be high, there is a strict limit of one doorbuster per person.

