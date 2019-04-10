Isn't it about time you found out what all the smart home hype is about? These days, smart home tech is getting more and more affordable, and now you can pick up products like Etekcity's Smart Plug + Night Light combo for a little over $10. You'll just need to clip its on-page coupon and enter promo code QYZNSHLS during checkout at Amazon to get in on this deal. That'll save you about $11 off its average price.

Smart plugs like this one allow you to control whatever's plugged into them using an app on your smartphone. However, this one is also equipped with a built-in night light that turns on automatically when it gets dark. It offers support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa too, which lets you use a device like the Echo Dot to voice control the plug's usage, though it doesn't currently support SmartThings, HomeKit, or IFTTT.

Another nice feature of this smart plug is its compact size, which keeps it from blocking any unused AC outlet above or below where it's being used. You'll be able to schedule on and off times using the app, see if things were left on accidentally while you're not at home, monitor its energy usage, and more. Plus, Etekcity includes a two-year warranty with its purchase.

