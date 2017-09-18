This Eufy Lumos smart dimmable LED bulb is down to $16.99 on Amazon. It normally sells for $20 and has never had a direct price drop like this before.

You can also get the tunable version of the Eufy Lumos for $25.49. That's a drop from its normal price around $30. The only difference between these two light bulbs is the latter can be tuned to an ambiance of 2700K to 6500K.

These are smart bulbs from Anker's home brand. They connect to your Wi-Fi, work with Alexa, and do not require a hub. Features include:

9W, 60W equivalent, A19, 800 Lumens

Comfortable Lighting: Dim or brighten for your ideal illumination.

Voice-Controlled: Alexa-compatibility means turning on and dimming the lights is effortless, even when your hands are full. (Alexa devices sold separately.)

Access From Anywhere: Whether you're at home or away, control the lights from your smartphone or tablet with the free EufyHome app (Android 4.3 and above or iOS 8 and above devices required).

Functional Lighting: Set schedules to automatically turn on and off and enable Away mode to simulate a non-vacant house while you're out.

The bulbs come with an 18-month warranty.

