Eufy, a sub-brand of Anker, makes some great home accessories, and the company's smart outlets are no exception. Mini smart plugs are some of the most popular options because they don't take up much space and you can stack two of them on top of each other without any issue. For a limited time, you can pick up a two-pack of Eufy's Mini Smart Plugs for $25.99 at Amazon, which is the lowest it's ever sold for. That means you'll be grabbing them at just $13 each in the process, which is a stellar deal considering a single smart plug sells for around $20 on average and has only dropped as low as $15 on its own. The two-pack regularly sells for $40 when not on sale.

You can control these plugs using the free iOS or Android app, or with your voice through Google Assistant or Amazon's Alexa and a device like the Echo Dot. Smart plugs are great to have around to control lamps, small appliances, scent warmers, and so much more.

Ready to go all-in on some new smart home gear? Be sure to check out Eufy's Lumos smart bulb for $21.96 and its ZOLO Halo Bluetooth speaker with Alexa built-in for $19.99.

