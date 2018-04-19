Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon is offering 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for only $1.99. This would typically cost $30. The deal is only valid if you haven't used Kindle Unlimited before.

This recurring subscription will cost $9.99 per month after your trial ends, so remember to cancel if you don't want to continue your membership.

Kindle Unlimited gives you unfettered access to over 1,000,000 books. There are also popular magazines and audiobooks available with your subscription. You don't need a Kindle, either; Amazon has a ton of free Kindle reading apps.

