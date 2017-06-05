Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with some great deals on various Fitbit activity trackers!

If you're in the market for a fitness tracker, odds are that you've been keeping an eye on Fitbit devices. To celebrate Father's Day, Amazon is offering up to $50 off nearly all of the Fitbit trackers, dropping prices to as low as $60. Whether you're looking for something super fashionable like the Fitbit Alta for just $100 or want something more similar to a regular watch like the Blaze for $149, you'll want to check them all out. Some of these are waterproof (the Charge 2 and Alta being notable exceptions) and will track your steps, monitor how many calories you've burned, along with how you slept. Some of them will also keep track of your heart rate and more.

With the money you're saving on the actual device itself, you may want to check out some of the great accessories that are available for them. You can grab 10 Fitbit Alta bands for just $20, or change the look of the Fitbit Blaze for as little as just $7, so be sure to check them all out.

See at Amazon

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!