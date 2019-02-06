Fitbit is offering up to $40 off a selection of Valentine's Day gifts when you use code CUPID during checkout. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more.

Some of these deals bring products down close to the pricing we saw on Black Friday. For instance, after the coupon code, you can get the Fitbit Charge 3 for $129.95. It was going for $119.99 during Black Friday, and paying just $10 more is a steal. While we've seen it hit that $120 price point since November 2018, usually those sales don't include all of the available colors like this offer from Fitbit does. The special edition Fitbit Charge 3 models are also available at a discount that nets you $20 off the usual price.

These trackers feature a battery that can last an entire week, an intuitive and bright touchscreen, and smartphone notifications that will keep you connected. Of course, they also track your health, by keeping count of your total burned calories, steps, heart rates, and sleep. The Fitbit Charge 3 is swimproof and automatically tracks workouts to keep your routine seamless. The special editions even let you complete NFC payments. We have a Fitbit Charge 3 review that resulted in a nearly-perfect rating, so for more details, be sure to check that post out.

That discount just one of several Fitbit deals available. Head over to the full sale to see the other available gifts!

