For a limited time, Fullmosa is offering its Calf Leather Apple Watch Band in a variety of colors for just $10.41 total when you enter promo code Q7CR7OGP during checkout. This item is not eligible for Prime shipping, however, the code helps drop its price low enough where you're still only paying $10 for a really nice band.

Fullmosa's Apple Watch band is made of genuine Calf Leather which is soft and comfortable to wear. Some colors are only available in the 38mm size, however, there are a few 42mm options available at the same price. You can use these with any series Apple Watch which is a smart way to make what seems like an old item of yours feel new again.