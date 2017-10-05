NYCC is here, and Funko's just released some cool new convention exclusives.
Get ready to run to your nearest GameStop… or Barnes & Noble, or Hot Topic, or Toys R Us. In coordination with New York Comic Con which lasts through this weekend, Funko is releasing a wide variety of new POPs covering many of the top-selling series.
These POPs are special releases for the event, but many of them will be available to buy at an exclusive retailer. Some are super limited, while some may remain easy to buy for some time. As with most POP releases, you'll really never know how hard it will be to get until it's gone.
- Amazon
- Barnes & Noble
- Books-A-Million
- Box Lunch
- Funko Shop
- FYE
- GameStop
- Hot Topic
- Target
- Toys R Us
- Toy Tokyo
- Walmart.com
The first set to get me to jump out of my seat is exclusive to Gamestop, and I literally bought it within a few seconds of seeing that it existed in the middle of last night. Kingdom Hearts 3 is releasing next year, and Disney has finally released a monsoon of merchandise upon us fans that has been building for over ten years. There are actually several new Kingdom Hearts POPs out today, but the one I jumped on was the Space Paranoids Sora, Donald and Goofy set.
For $30, it includes two Mystery Minis from the recently-released KH set as well, which makes this a pretty decent deal on its own considering those usually cost $6 each and POPs at $10 is an average sale price. What's awesome about these POPs is that you have a one in four chance of getting a set that glows in the dark. Make sure to use code SAVER for free shipping! It's not exactly an NYCC release, but I'd be remiss if I didn't mention it considering it was also released today and is the first time Sora has been available in POP form at all.
The other POPs that made my jaw drop include the Buffy The Vampire Slayer duo, Buffy and Faith that's on sale at Box Lunch, and Gellert Grindelwald (in his true form) from J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them over at Barnes & Noble. I'm not kidding when I say I'm going there after work to buy it.
I'm surprised to see a few. The Cuphead two-pack is pretty cool and just in time for the release of the game last week, I think fans will go crazy for it. I also love that they're moving on to some lesser-known, interesting character pieces from Harry Potter like the Boggart as Snape (dressed in Neville's grandma's clothing).
Today, you shouldn't have much trouble picking up your favorite releases from this event. No promises they'll stay in stock long though, so make your move if you see one you like (or four, like me).
The following retailers are participating in Funko's NYCC Shared Exclusives event. Many of the releases should show up online, though many are not yet active so if you have a store near you, I'd recommend checking in-store ASAP if there's something you're interested in.
Amazon
- Action Figures: Stranger Things - Eleven, Upside Down Will & Demogorgon 3-pack
- Pop!: Star Wars – Dengar
- Pop! Star Wars: Rogue One - Action Pose K-2SO
- Pop! Marvel: Thor Ragnarok - Casual Hulk
Barnes & Noble
- Pop! Heroes: Black Chrome Batman
- Pop! Movies: Fantastic Beasts - Gellert Grindelwald
- Pop! Movies: Lord of the Rings - 6" Glow-in-the-Dark Balrog
- Pop! Star Wars: Rogue One - Chrome Death Star Droid
- Pop! Star Wars: Rogue One - Saw Gerrera
- Pop! Star Wars: Rogue One - Disguised Jyn Erso
Books-A-Million
- Pop! Television: Doctor Who - First Doctor
- Pop! Television: Game of Thrones - Jaquen H'Ghar
Box Lunch
- Mini Hikari: Mickey Mouse Red & Yellow 2-pack
- Pop! Television: Buffy the Vampire Slayer - Buffy & Faith 2-pack
- Pop! Television: Westworld – Dolores
Funko Shop
Online store opens tomorrow
- Action Figure: Blue Batmobile with Batman
- Dorbz: Lucky Charms - Lucky the Leprechaun
- Dorbz Ridez: Hanna-Barbera Wacky Races - Gravel Slag with Boulder Mobile
- Pop! Animation: Looney Tunes - Speedy Gonzalez
- Pop! Funko: Bone Daddy
- Pop! Funko: NYC Freddy Funko
- Pop! Movies: James Gunn
- Vinyl Figures: Cuphead - Black & White Cuphead & Mugman 2-pack
FYE
- Pop! Television: Game of Thrones - Lyanna Mormont
- Pop! WWE: Zack Ryder
GameStop
- Pop! 8-Bit: DC – Batman
- Pop! 8-Bit: Dig Dug
- Pop! 8-Bit: TMNT – Shredder
- Pop! Disney: Kingdom Hearts - Space Paranoids Sora, Donald and Goofy 3-pack
- Pop! Marvel: X-Men - Old Man Logan
- Pop! Television: Stranger Things - Eleven with Electrodes
- Pop! Television: The Walking Dead – Dwight
Hot Topic
- Dorbz: X-Men - Old Man Logan
- Pop! Animation: Aaahh!!! Real Monsters - Scary Ickis
- Pop! Animation: Rick & Morty - Krombopulous Michael
- Pop! Animation: Sailor Moon - Sailor V
- Pop! Disney: DuckTales - Scrooge McDuck
- Pop! Disney: Kingdom Hearts - Halloween Donald
- Pop! Disney: Kingdom Hearts - Halloween Goofy
- Pop! Harry Potter: Boggart as Snape
- Pop! Marvel: Inhumans - Flocked Lockjaw
- Pop! Marvel: Thor Ragnarok - Grandmaster
- Pop! Television: Power Rangers - 6" Green Dragonzord
- Rock Candy: Harry Potter - Luna with Lionhead
Target
- Pop! Television: Trollhunters - Jim with Red Armor
- Pop! Television: Trollhunters - Stone AAARRRGGHH!!!
Toys'R'Us
- Dorbz: Classic Batman TV Series - King Tut, Riddler, Mr. Freeze 3-pack
- Dorbz: ThunderCats - Lion-O, Mumm-Ra & Snarf 3-pack
- Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars - Boba Fett with Slave I
- Pop! Games: Five Nights at Freddy's Sister Location – Lolbit
- Pop! Heroes: First Appearance Superman
- Pop! Television: G.I. Joe – Destro
- Pop! Television: Masters of the Universe - Flocked Beast Man
- VYNL.: ThunderCats - Lion-O & Mumm-Ra 2-pack
Toy Tokyo
- Pop! Disney: The Black Hole - Maximillian
- Pop! Disney: The Black Hole - Vincent
- Pop! Television: Power Rangers - 6" Black Dragonzord
- Pop! Television: Land of the Lost – Enik
- Pop! Television: Land of the Lost - Sleestak
Walmart.com
- Pop! Television: Power Rangers - Glow-in-the-Dark Green Ranger
Which POPs are you hunting for? Let me know in the comments!
