NYCC is here, and Funko's just released some cool new convention exclusives.

Get ready to run to your nearest GameStop… or Barnes & Noble, or Hot Topic, or Toys R Us. In coordination with New York Comic Con which lasts through this weekend, Funko is releasing a wide variety of new POPs covering many of the top-selling series.

These POPs are special releases for the event, but many of them will be available to buy at an exclusive retailer. Some are super limited, while some may remain easy to buy for some time. As with most POP releases, you'll really never know how hard it will be to get until it's gone.

The first set to get me to jump out of my seat is exclusive to Gamestop, and I literally bought it within a few seconds of seeing that it existed in the middle of last night. Kingdom Hearts 3 is releasing next year, and Disney has finally released a monsoon of merchandise upon us fans that has been building for over ten years. There are actually several new Kingdom Hearts POPs out today, but the one I jumped on was the Space Paranoids Sora, Donald and Goofy set.

For $30, it includes two Mystery Minis from the recently-released KH set as well, which makes this a pretty decent deal on its own considering those usually cost $6 each and POPs at $10 is an average sale price. What's awesome about these POPs is that you have a one in four chance of getting a set that glows in the dark. Make sure to use code SAVER for free shipping! It's not exactly an NYCC release, but I'd be remiss if I didn't mention it considering it was also released today and is the first time Sora has been available in POP form at all.

The other POPs that made my jaw drop include the Buffy The Vampire Slayer duo, Buffy and Faith that's on sale at Box Lunch, and Gellert Grindelwald (in his true form) from J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them over at Barnes & Noble. I'm not kidding when I say I'm going there after work to buy it.

I'm surprised to see a few. The Cuphead two-pack is pretty cool and just in time for the release of the game last week, I think fans will go crazy for it. I also love that they're moving on to some lesser-known, interesting character pieces from Harry Potter like the Boggart as Snape (dressed in Neville's grandma's clothing).

Today, you shouldn't have much trouble picking up your favorite releases from this event. No promises they'll stay in stock long though, so make your move if you see one you like (or four, like me).

The following retailers are participating in Funko's NYCC Shared Exclusives event. Many of the releases should show up online, though many are not yet active so if you have a store near you, I'd recommend checking in-store ASAP if there's something you're interested in.

Amazon

Action Figures: Stranger Things - Eleven, Upside Down Will & Demogorgon 3-pack

Pop!: Star Wars – Dengar

Pop! Star Wars: Rogue One - Action Pose K-2SO

Pop! Marvel: Thor Ragnarok - Casual Hulk

Barnes & Noble

Pop! Heroes: Black Chrome Batman

Pop! Movies: Fantastic Beasts - Gellert Grindelwald

Pop! Movies: Lord of the Rings - 6" Glow-in-the-Dark Balrog

Pop! Star Wars: Rogue One - Chrome Death Star Droid

Pop! Star Wars: Rogue One - Saw Gerrera

Pop! Star Wars: Rogue One - Disguised Jyn Erso

Books-A-Million

Pop! Television: Doctor Who - First Doctor

Pop! Television: Game of Thrones - Jaquen H'Ghar

Box Lunch

Mini Hikari: Mickey Mouse Red & Yellow 2-pack

Pop! Television: Buffy the Vampire Slayer - Buffy & Faith 2-pack

Pop! Television: Westworld – Dolores

Funko Shop

Online store opens tomorrow

Action Figure: Blue Batmobile with Batman

Dorbz: Lucky Charms - Lucky the Leprechaun

Dorbz Ridez: Hanna-Barbera Wacky Races - Gravel Slag with Boulder Mobile

Pop! Animation: Looney Tunes - Speedy Gonzalez

Pop! Funko: Bone Daddy

Pop! Funko: NYC Freddy Funko

Pop! Movies: James Gunn

Vinyl Figures: Cuphead - Black & White Cuphead & Mugman 2-pack

FYE

Pop! Television: Game of Thrones - Lyanna Mormont

Pop! WWE: Zack Ryder

GameStop

Pop! 8-Bit: DC – Batman

Pop! 8-Bit: Dig Dug

Pop! 8-Bit: TMNT – Shredder

Pop! Disney: Kingdom Hearts - Space Paranoids Sora, Donald and Goofy 3-pack

Pop! Marvel: X-Men - Old Man Logan

Pop! Television: Stranger Things - Eleven with Electrodes

Pop! Television: The Walking Dead – Dwight

Hot Topic

Dorbz: X-Men - Old Man Logan

Pop! Animation: Aaahh!!! Real Monsters - Scary Ickis

Pop! Animation: Rick & Morty - Krombopulous Michael

Pop! Animation: Sailor Moon - Sailor V

Pop! Disney: DuckTales - Scrooge McDuck

Pop! Disney: Kingdom Hearts - Halloween Donald

Pop! Disney: Kingdom Hearts - Halloween Goofy

Pop! Harry Potter: Boggart as Snape

Pop! Marvel: Inhumans - Flocked Lockjaw

Pop! Marvel: Thor Ragnarok - Grandmaster

Pop! Television: Power Rangers - 6" Green Dragonzord

Rock Candy: Harry Potter - Luna with Lionhead

Target

Pop! Television: Trollhunters - Jim with Red Armor

Pop! Television: Trollhunters - Stone AAARRRGGHH!!!

Toys'R'Us

Dorbz: Classic Batman TV Series - King Tut, Riddler, Mr. Freeze 3-pack

Dorbz: ThunderCats - Lion-O, Mumm-Ra & Snarf 3-pack

Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars - Boba Fett with Slave I

Pop! Games: Five Nights at Freddy's Sister Location – Lolbit

Pop! Heroes: First Appearance Superman

Pop! Television: G.I. Joe – Destro

Pop! Television: Masters of the Universe - Flocked Beast Man

VYNL.: ThunderCats - Lion-O & Mumm-Ra 2-pack

Toy Tokyo

Pop! Disney: The Black Hole - Maximillian

Pop! Disney: The Black Hole - Vincent

Pop! Television: Power Rangers - 6" Black Dragonzord

Pop! Television: Land of the Lost – Enik

Pop! Television: Land of the Lost - Sleestak

Walmart.com

Pop! Television: Power Rangers - Glow-in-the-Dark Green Ranger

Which POPs are you hunting for? Let me know in the comments!

