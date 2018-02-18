Amazon has the Gaiam Evolve Balance Board for Standing Desk on sale for $40.49. This is a match of its lowest price ever and down from its usual selling price of $70.

This balance board is fit for offices with standing desks, clerks, cashiers, and anyone who stands for long periods of time. The rocking motion creates a low-impact movement that engages your muscles in the back, core, legs, and ankles. The design is ergonomic and promotes neutral positioning with a non-slip texture is secure on hard floors and carpet. It has received 3.9 out of 5 stars based on 68 customer reviews.

