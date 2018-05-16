Any decent Nintendo Switch owner knows you can get the most out of your console by taking it on-the-go for extended playtime and gaming anywhere. If you're still without a proper way to bring your Switch along with you, maybe it's time to pick up the Nintendo-official PowerA Switch Everywhere Messenger Bag for $27.99 That's $7 better than the last price drop and $15 better than what it was going for at the beginning of the year.

This messenger bag can store not only your Nintendo Switch but also everything else you'll need to go along with it, such as the dock, Joy-Cons, cables and games. It also includes a removable internal soft-shell case for the Switch which you could carry on its own if you wanted. There are various fitted compartments designed for the Switch's components to keep them securely in place during travel, and an adjustable padded should strap.

You know what goes great with a Nintendo Switch Messenger Bag? A Nintendo Switch! If you don't have one already, do yourself a favor and get one.

See on Amazon