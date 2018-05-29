Nintendo has announced an exclusive Hylian Shield Edition of the New Nintendo 2DS XL console which is available only at GameStop. It retails for $159.99 and, like other limited edition consoles, likely won't be around for too long. It doesn't release until July 2, however, you can head to GameStop now to reserve yours today.

This edition of the console was just unveiled earlier today. It comes with The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds pre-installed on the console, which helps make up for some of the extra cost of this edition compared to the standard version.

Speaking of new Nintendo releases, you can also pre-order this limited amiibo Edition of Mega Man 11 for Nintendo Switch at GameStop right now while supplies last. It was just announced today as well.

