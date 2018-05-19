Garmin makes a variety of different fitness trackers, and its Fenix watches offer some of the most advanced features that are available. The Fenix 5X Sapphire is one of the higher-end models that the company offers, and right now you can pick it up for $549.99, a $100 savings.
It has a built-in GPS which can track your runs, bicycle rides, hikes, and various other outdoor activities. It also has a 3-axis compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter. There are preloaded running profiles for when you are using it on a treadmill or on a trail, and it puts key performance indicators right on your wrist.
When connected to a smartphone, you can use it to receive smart notifications and also use the free Connect IQ store to load new watch faces and more to it. The watch automatically uploads the data to Garmin's Connect online fitness community.