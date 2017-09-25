Best Buy is running a $100 off sale for both the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch version. This sale covers every size (64GB, 256GB, 512GB) and every color (Space Gray, Silver, Gold). Following its recent iPhone event, Apple quietly raised the pricing on all these by $50. Previous iPad deals saw a $50 drop, but now we are seeing $100 to accommodate that increase.

This deal does not cover the 9.7-inch model or any cellular models, and while it does apply to a lot of color options it doesn't apply to all color options on all models.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro has a 120hz ProMotion Retina display with 2224 x 1668 Screen Resolution, i.e. it's very pretty. It runs an Apple A10X Fusion chip, which combines a 6-core CPU with a 12-core GPU. It's Apple's most powerful chip yet. The tablet also has a 12MP camera with 4K video on the back, a 7MP HD camera on the front, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and pretty much all the goodies you'd expect from an Apple product.

The 12.9-inch adds roughly 2.4 inches to all that (I did the math). And a little more resolution (2732 x 2048).

See at Best Buy

More Stories from Thrifter:

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!