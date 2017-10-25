You deserve the best that technology has to offer.

Is this deal for me?

Best Buy is offering $150 off the Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro with no coupon code necessary. You could pick it up in-store as early as today, or have it on November 1st with free shipping.

The 64GB Pro is on sale for $524.99, the 256GB iPad Pro is now $674.99 and the 512GB Pro is priced at $849.99. You can get each of these in space gray, silver, gold or rose gold.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro has a 120hz ProMotion Retina display with 2224 x 1668 Screen Resolution. It runs an Apple A10X Fusion chip, which combines a 6-core CPU with a 12-core GPU, which is Apple's most powerful chip yet. It also has a 12MP camera with 4K video on the back, a 7MP HD camera on the front, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - This iPad has received an extremely impressive 4.9/5 star rating based on over 500 customer reviews. With each purchase you will get the free 6 month subscription to the Trend Micro Internet Security download.

- This iPad has received an extremely impressive 4.9/5 star rating based on over 500 customer reviews. With each purchase you will get the free 6 month subscription to the Trend Micro Internet Security download. Things to know before you buy! - You can choose "open-box" for a lower price. This means it was opened and returned. It has been inspected by Geek Squad and received an "excellent-certified" "excellent" "satisfactory" or (fair) grade. Your price will depend on the grade given, the better grade the higher the price.

See at Best Buy

Happy Thrifting!

More from Thrifter:

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!