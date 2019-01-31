Get lost in the music.

The Cowin E7 active noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones are down to $49.99 on Amazon thanks to a $10 off on-page coupon. These headphones regularly sell around $60, and we haven't seen a deal on them since last year's holiday shopping season. The price is only good on the black version as the other colors are all selling for $73.

These headphones have active noise reduction technology that helps reduce all that ambient noise around you while you're on a plane, in a car, or just trying to drown out your obnoxious co-workers. The noise-cancellation works in both wired and wireless mode. The 40mm drivers deliver big sound and powerful bass. The built-in mic works for hands-free calls. There's also NFC pairing in addition to the Bluetooth. In wireless mode you can get up to 30 hours of playtime. The headphones come with an 18-month warranty.

