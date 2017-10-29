You can save big on these refurb 12-inch MacBook models for just one day!

There's no denying that Apple's MacBook models are extremely popular, but they also come at a price. A great way to buy into a newer machine is to look at refurbished options to help save a couple bucks. Apple tends to offer them, but it can be hard to find the one you want based on its stock at the time.

Today, Woot via Amazon is offering some pretty sweet discounts on early 2015 12-inch MacBook models, with prices starting at just $799.99. Sure, that may seem pricey, but compared to what others are selling these refurbished versions for, you are saving at least $150 on the purchase today.

For example, Amazon has the 12-inch version (MK4N2LL/A) with 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and a dual-core 1.2GHz processor for $899.99 while B&H Photo offers the same variant at $1049.99, and the lowest eBay price is over $1,200 for it brand new.

There are a few models available, and each of them comes in different color options. The configurations include:

- This is a one-day deal that brings these models down to some of the lowest prices you can find online. Things to know before you buy! - These are refurbished models and come with a 90-day warranty. Some may show signs of wear, but will function like new.

