GoPro just announced a new budget action camera simply called the GoPro Hero. It is the least expensive camera GoPro has ever made with a starting price of $199.99.

Anyone who has ever even thought about getting an action camera to film their exploits has probably heard of GoPro because GoPro action cameras have been the standard for many years. Unfortunately, they've also been pretty expensive with the top devices being the $300 Hero5 Black or the $400 Hero6 Black. That's a lot of money to spend just so your Instagram friends can watch you fall off your surfboard... or bicycle... or whatever enthusiast hobby you're falling off of these days. Of course, the new GoPro Hero won't be as feature packed as the bigger models (no 4K video is the big one), but it also won't be as niche as the similarly-priced Hero5 Session.

What exactly can the new Hero do? Well, it can shoot video up to 60 frames per second in 1080p and 1440p. It can take 10 megapixel photos with a 10 fps burst mode. It's waterproof up to 33 feet. It has voice control, video stabilization, and a two-inch touchscreen display that rivals the others. Plus, it has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and the same wind noise reduction as the other models. It also has a micro-HDMI port, a USB-C port, and an SD card slot for memory storage.

What can't it do? While we already mentioned the absence of 4K, the new GoPro also doesn't use the more advanced GP1 image sensor of the Hero6. That's okay, though, because neither does the Hero5. It's also missing some of the more advanced features like HDR Photo Capture, exposure control, and Protune, which is an advanced feature set for controlling color, shutter speed, and things like that. It doesn't have GPS, either, which is probably a big factor in the reduced price. The touchscreen UI has been streamlined as well, so there are fewer options between you pointing the camera and you hitting "Record."

This is a camera directed toward a casual audience and beginners, and chances are if you're interested in the GoPro Hero you won't really miss a lot of those super technical features. You will love that because it's the same size and shape as the other action cameras you can use all the same mounts and accessories, like the GoPro Shorty mini tripod.

