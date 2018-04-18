The GoPro Hero Session is down to $114 on Amazon. You can also find this price at Walmart. It normally sells for $150, and the last time it dropped anywhere near this price was July of last year.

You can also get the Hero Session bundled with a head strap, carrying case, and 32GB memory card for just $160.98. That's a drop from its usual price around $195, although the drop is mostly to reflect the Hero Session's new price. The items add up to about $161 even when bought individually.

This is the least expensive entry-point into the GoPro action camera world. It already was at its regular price of $150, but now you have no excuse if you've ever wanted a GoPro action camera before. The Hero Session has 4 stars from PC Mag and CNET. (The Hero Session was originally the Hero4 Session, but GoPro renamed it when they dropped the price from $400 to $200 last year.)

The Hero Session is waterproof up to 33-feet right out of the box. It has easy one-touch controls for instantly capturing photos and video. It can record video up to 1080p at 60 fps or 1440p at 30 fps. It has 8MP with 10 fps burst and time lapse for photos. It has 4.1 stars based on 918 reviews.

See on Amazon