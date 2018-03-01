The Anker PowerPort Wireless 10 for $16.99 on Amazon is one of the best direct price drops we've ever seen for the Qi-certified wireless charging pad. It has sold around $26 since September.

The charging pad is compatible with any modern smartphone using wireless charging, including the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, the Galaxy S9, and others. It has a fast-charge mode, LED indicators, and safety features to ensure short-circuit prevention, surge protection, and temperature control. It also comes with an 18-month warranty.

This deal is part of Amazon's Gold Box deals of the day. The prices are good for today only, but it includes several other Anker devices also on sale:

See the full sale on Amazon