Flash drives have dropped big time in price over the recent years, and that's great if you want something to be able to access from your computer. SanDisk's Connect Wireless Stick is much more than a regular flash drive, as it's designed to work with your phone, tablet, and computer, and right now you can pick up the 256GB version for just $128.95 at Amazon. This price sits around $15 cheaper than the previous low, and closer to $75 from its everyday price.

Some of the features that make it stand out include:

The flash drive reinvented for your phone, tablet and computer

Wirelessly save and access your photos, videos and files

Collect and share up to 256GB

Stream HD videos and music to up to 3 devices at the same time

Connect wirelessly or simply plug into a USB port

With smartphones and tablets having limited space, odds are you don't want to clutter them up with all your files. This is the best, and most portable, option for keeping more media, files, pictures, and music with you while on the go.

