The Anker PowerPort Speed 2 Quick Charge 3.0 dual USB wall charger is down to $17.98 on Amazon from a street price of $24. That's the lowest direct price drop we've seen on this charger. This is just one of the items on sale in Amazon's Gold Box deal of the day today.

You could also get the Anker PowerCore Elite 20000mAh portable battery charger on sale. It's down to $41.99 from a street price around $56. That's a match for its lowest price ever.

Here's a few more of the deals that are good today only:

All Anker products are covered by an 18-month warranty.

See on Amazon