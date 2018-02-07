Omoton's 17-inch black business laptop backpack is down to $16.65 with code A2LK3SUB on Amazon. This is one part of a much larger sale with every backpack using the same coupon code. The 17-inch bag is a business backpack that can fit your laptop. It's the largest one on sale and incorporates anti-theft design with two hidden packs. It uses S-shaped shoulder straps and a padded back for comfort and support. It's also designed to be water-resistant with anti-tear fabric.

Here are the other options which also incorporate many of these design decisions:

Each of these packs has at least 4 stars based on several user reviews.

See on Amazon