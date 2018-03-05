The BeatsX wireless headphones are down to $89.99 in White, Blue, and Gray. The other available colors are all around $120 or so. This deal matches one of the best prices we've ever seen for the BeatsX and beats (Get it?) the last deal we shared by $10.

BeatsX have the same W1 Bluetooth chip Apple AirPods have, which makes them ideal for Apple users. Read the iMore review for why they might be some of the best wireless earbuds around.

If you want to eliminate that last remaining wire, the Anker Zolo are also on sale for $79.

